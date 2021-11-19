Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) PT at $8.57

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 15,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.12.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

