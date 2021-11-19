Brokerages Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Price Target at $112.75

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.75.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.43. 1,872,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,887. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $1,062,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

