Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Price Target at $82.80

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 236,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.17. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.