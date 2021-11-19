Brokerages Set Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT at C$5.61

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$5.00 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.18. The stock has a market cap of C$338.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.