Brokerages Set Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Shares of SOVO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,522. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $16.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Sovos Brands Company Profile
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
