Brokerages Set Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SOVO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,522. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

