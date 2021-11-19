Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kubota Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kubota in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kubota’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.40. Kubota has a 12-month low of $97.57 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

