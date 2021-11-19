Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.15. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $255.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

