Brokers Set Expectations for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

TSE:IVN opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$5.60 and a one year high of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 31.28. The stock has a market cap of C$12.04 billion and a PE ratio of -99.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.12.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

