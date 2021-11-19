Brokers Set Expectations for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IVN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

IVN opened at C$9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.04 billion and a PE ratio of -99.60. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.12.

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

