Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.73.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $61.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

