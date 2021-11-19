Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 623.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

BEPC opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

