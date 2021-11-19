Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $36.34 on Friday. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

