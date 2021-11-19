Bruce Akhurst Acquires 30,000 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) insider Bruce Akhurst bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.14 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,200.00 ($110,142.86).

Bruce Akhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Bruce Akhurst purchased 30,000 shares of Tabcorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.84 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,050.00 ($103,607.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

