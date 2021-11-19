Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) vs. Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Financial Comparison

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Bruker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bruker and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 3 3 0 2.29 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bruker currently has a consensus price target of $75.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.31%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.27%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Bruker.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bruker and Akoya Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $1.99 billion 6.40 $157.80 million $1.77 47.40 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 9.97 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 11.44% 31.48% 10.39% Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00%

Summary

Bruker beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI Life Science segment includes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consists of conducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research, and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1960 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

