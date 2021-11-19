Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,371.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

