Byrna Technologies (BYRN) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 50 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Byrna Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Byrna Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies Competitors 72 518 755 12 2.52

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Byrna Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -0.28, indicating that their average share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -129.85 Byrna Technologies Competitors $673.99 million $20.56 million 5.73

Byrna Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -466.57% -3.66% -5.98%

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

