CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Tops $59.34 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $197,456.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $59.34 or 0.00102110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00049304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.00224996 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00090293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 91,572 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

