California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,833,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

