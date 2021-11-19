California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

NYSE:SWI opened at $15.75 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

