California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

