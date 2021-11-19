California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,501 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.14%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

