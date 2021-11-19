California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $1.92 Million Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 153,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of MiMedx Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 841,609 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.63 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

