Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Up 43.9% in October

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 711,300 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the October 14th total of 494,400 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Calyxt by 804.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calyxt by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt in the second quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Calyxt by 708.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CLXT stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.82. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

