Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 245,463 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $44.96.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

