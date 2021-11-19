Canaccord Genuity Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$53.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$45.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 29.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.87%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

