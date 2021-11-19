Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson Sells 18,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$953,911.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,706,671.35.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$53.05 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$27.32 and a twelve month high of C$55.19. The company has a market cap of C$62.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.69.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

