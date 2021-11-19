Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $40.84. 26,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,419. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canadian Solar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Canadian Solar worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

