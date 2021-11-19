Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of CTLP opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,739,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.