Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASND. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average is $141.26. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.