Cappasity Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $385,337.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00225863 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00090505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

