CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 7.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in General Mills by 87.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.90 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

