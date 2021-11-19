CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 2,762 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,925,000 after buying an additional 2,088,614 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

