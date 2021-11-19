CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,579,000 after buying an additional 420,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $19,842,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $195.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.14 and its 200-day moving average is $186.53. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $147.02 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

