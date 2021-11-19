Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal first quarter on a mixed note, wherein earnings lagged the consensus mark but revenues beat the same. The company witnessed revenue growth in both its Pharmaceutical and Medical segments in the quarter under review. Cardinal Health’s recent tie-ups bode well. Announcement and extension of agreements along with meaningful collaborations are primary highlights in the quarter under review. A diversified product portfolio and long-term supply agreements augur well. However, intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns. Year-over-year decline in profit at the Medical segment is disappointing. Contraction in gross margin is a woe. Stiff competition and customer concentration remain headwinds. Over the past year, Cardinal Health has underperformed its industry.”

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAH. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $49.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.