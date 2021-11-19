CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,745 shares of company stock worth $23,725,820 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CarGurus stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of CarGurus worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

