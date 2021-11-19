Carlson Capital Management Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 435,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $391.37 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $222.11 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

