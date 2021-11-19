Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

