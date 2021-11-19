Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

