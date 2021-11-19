Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

BABA stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

