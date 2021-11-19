Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,687 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $125.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.41.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

