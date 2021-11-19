Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 772 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,063 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

