Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 214 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,699 shares of company stock worth $17,542,089. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.