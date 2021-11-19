Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $329.99 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $328.39 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.09 and a 200-day moving average of $385.34.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

