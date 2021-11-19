Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM opened at $255.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.59. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.16 and a 12-month high of $486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

