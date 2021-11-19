Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $94.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.