Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $30.80 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

