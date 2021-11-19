Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

KMX stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

