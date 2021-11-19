Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,110 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.30.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.