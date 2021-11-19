Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 570,784 shares of company stock valued at $69,503,731 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $155.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $158.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.