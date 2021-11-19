Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $18.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADNF. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Cascades has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

